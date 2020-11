Fire Burns Through Storage Shed In Molino

Fire heavily damaged a shed in Molino Sunday morning.

The shed was located near a home in the 1400 block of Brickton Road, just east of Highway 95A. Escambia Fire Rescue was able to quickly knock down the blaze.

There was no damage to the home and no injuries reported.

There were no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

NorthEscambia.com photo by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.