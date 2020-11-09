FHP Looking For Driver Involved In Fatal Hit And Run

November 9, 2020

The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a driver that struck and killed a pedestrian Sunday morning in Escambia County.

About 6 a.m., the driver of a vehicle describe by FHP only as a sedan hit a 59-year old female on Saufley Field Road near St. Ann’s Catholic Church. The pedestrian did not survive.

The vehicle then fled the scene but was located in a dtich a few miles away on Blue Angel Parkway. The driver had fled on foot.

Anyone with with information is asked to call troopers at *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 