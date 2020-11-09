FHP Looking For Driver Involved In Fatal Hit And Run

The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a driver that struck and killed a pedestrian Sunday morning in Escambia County.

About 6 a.m., the driver of a vehicle describe by FHP only as a sedan hit a 59-year old female on Saufley Field Road near St. Ann’s Catholic Church. The pedestrian did not survive.

The vehicle then fled the scene but was located in a dtich a few miles away on Blue Angel Parkway. The driver had fled on foot.

Anyone with with information is asked to call troopers at *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.