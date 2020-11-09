Escambia County, Pensacola Census Self-Response Rate Better Than State Average; Century Below

November 9, 2020

Escambia County’s self response rate to the 220 Census was below the national response rate, but better than the state level.

The self-response rate in Escambia County was 64.6% (including 49.9% on the internet). The national rate was 67%, and the state rate was 63.8%.

Escambia County ranked 25th out of Florida’s 67 counties. Santa Rosa County was third statewide at 71.6%.

Century’s total self response rate was just over half at 50.1%, with 24.4% of those responses coming from the internet. The City of Pensacola was above average at 68.8% with 55.7% online.

