Ernest Ward Middle Honors Local Veterans For Their Service

Unable to hold their annual Veterans Day program due to the pandemic, Ernest Ward Middle School found another way to honor local veterans,

Ernest Ward students made patriotic wreaths that were presented to members of the community.

‘It was a great way to honor each veteran’s service,’ Principal Nancy Gindl-Perry said.

One wreath was presented to Michael and Gayle Hanks in honor of Michael’s military service in the Army, for his career serving veterans as veterans service office, and also in memory of Gayle’s father, James Hilton Hall, Srl, who recently passed away.

Another patriotic wreath was presented to Lois Ward (pictured below) in honor of her late husband, former Escambia County Judge Billy G. Ward of Walnut Hill. He served his country in the U.S. Army on foreign soil during World War II. He went on to serve as a justice of the peace and a county judge in Escambia County from 1957 to 1988. Billy Ward passed away in May at the age of 95.

In October 2009, Ward was one of just over 100 WWII veterans that traveled to Washington on the Fifth Annual Emerald Coast Honor Flight so that the veterans could see the World War II Memorial — their memorial. Ward took along a camera and shared his day with NorthEscambia.com readers.

An additional wreath will presented later this week to another veteran.

The wreaths were made by Ernest Ward students in Glenda Bell’s personal development class.

Pictured: Gayle and Michael Hanks (above) and Lous Ward (below) with Veterans Day wreaths made by Ernest Ward Middle School students. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.