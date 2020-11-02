EREC Crews, Fresh Off Local Power Restoration, Head To Mississippi To Help With Hurricane Recovery

November 2, 2020

Fresh off power restoration at home, line crews from Escambia River Electric Cooperative are working to restore power in coastal Mississippi following Hurricane Zeta.

The EREC crews are assisting Coast Electric Power Association in Gulfport.

Zeta left 65,000 of Coast EPA’s 83,000 members without power.

“Our cooperative finished power restoration to our membership on Friday following Hurricane Zeta,” said CEO Ryan Campbell. “But we have fellow cooperatives still working to rebuild their damaged power systems. Once our linemen had a chance to rest from working around the clock restoring power to our members, they volunteered to go help fellow cooperatives hit by this devastating storm.”

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 