EREC Crews, Fresh Off Local Power Restoration, Head To Mississippi To Help With Hurricane Recovery

Fresh off power restoration at home, line crews from Escambia River Electric Cooperative are working to restore power in coastal Mississippi following Hurricane Zeta.

The EREC crews are assisting Coast Electric Power Association in Gulfport.

Zeta left 65,000 of Coast EPA’s 83,000 members without power.

“Our cooperative finished power restoration to our membership on Friday following Hurricane Zeta,” said CEO Ryan Campbell. “But we have fellow cooperatives still working to rebuild their damaged power systems. Once our linemen had a chance to rest from working around the clock restoring power to our members, they volunteered to go help fellow cooperatives hit by this devastating storm.”

