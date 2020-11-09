EREC Awards Scholarships To Students After Washington Youth Tour Is Canceled

November 9, 2020

Two students were awarded scholarships by Escambia River Electric Cooperative after their youth tour trip to Washington, D.C., was canceled due to COVID-19.

The $2,000 scholarships were awarded to Amber Gilman from Northview High School and Katelyn Mayo from Jay High School.

EREC awards high school juniors an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C. each June as part of the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association Youth Tour program. About 1,800 teens from electric cooperatives across the country convene in the nation’s capital to learn more about government, cooperatives and rural electrification.

“The cancellation of the trip was unfortunate,” said EREC CEO Ryan Campbell. “But these bright young ladies deserve to be commended for the efforts they put forth to win the Youth Tour competition. We are happy to offer them scholarships to further their education at the college of their choice.”

Pictured: EREC CEO Ryan Campbell awards scholarships to Amber Gilman from Northview High School (top) and Katelyn Mayo from Jay High School (below). Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

