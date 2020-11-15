Driver Killed In Collision With Truck At Highway 29, Highway 97 In Molino

November 15, 2020

One person was killed in a two vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Molino. It happened on northbound Highway 29 at the Highway 97 intersection.

About 4 p.m., a driver ran their passenger vehicle under the rear of a truck  that was hauling a large commercial roll off  dumpster. The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver of the commercial vehicle was not injured.

Further information has not been released as the Florida Highway Patrol conducts their investigation.

NorthEscambia.com is withholding photos of the passenger vehicle until the Florida Highway Patrol notifies next of kin.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Comments

One Response to “Driver Killed In Collision With Truck At Highway 29, Highway 97 In Molino”

  1. Bigblock345 on November 15th, 2020 6:20 pm

    God have mercy on this family that lost a loved one. And for the driver of the truck that got rear-ended.Grant him and his family comfort. In Jesus’s name, AMEN





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 