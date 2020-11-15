Driver Killed In Collision With Truck At Highway 29, Highway 97 In Molino

One person was killed in a two vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Molino. It happened on northbound Highway 29 at the Highway 97 intersection.

About 4 p.m., a driver ran their passenger vehicle under the rear of a truck that was hauling a large commercial roll off dumpster. The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver of the commercial vehicle was not injured.

Further information has not been released as the Florida Highway Patrol conducts their investigation.

NorthEscambia.com is withholding photos of the passenger vehicle until the Florida Highway Patrol notifies next of kin.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.