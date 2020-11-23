Crash Near Atmore Claims Life Of Local Man

November 23, 2020

A crash just outside Atmore claimed the life of a local man Friday afternoon.

Alabama State Troopers said Monday afternoon that a two vehicle crash at 1:35 p.m. Friday involved two vehicles on Highway 31 at 21st Avenue.

Mathiew Norman Wilson, 58, attempted to turn his 1997 Dodge Ram pickup onto 21st Avenue when he collided with a Ford Excursion driven by 18-year old Phenix Nicole Crews, according to state troopers. Wilson’s passenger, 31-year old Jacob Oran Bailey, died from his injuries.

Alabama troopers are continuing their investigation.

File photo.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 