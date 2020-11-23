COVID-19 Testing Offered Five Days A Week In Cantonment

November 23, 2020

Community Health Northwest Florida is now offering COVID-19 testing five days a week in Cantonment.

The testing is Monday through Friday behind Community Health Northwest Florida’s Cantonment Pediatrics. It is drive-through with no prescreening required for all ages. Bring a photo identification and insurance card (if insured).

Rapid testing is now offered for symptomatic individuals by appointment only. These patients must call the Ascension Sacred Heart call center at (850) 746-2684 to be prescreened and scheduled.

For more information call (850) 436-4630.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 