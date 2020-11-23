COVID-19 Testing Offered Five Days A Week In Cantonment

Community Health Northwest Florida is now offering COVID-19 testing five days a week in Cantonment.

The testing is Monday through Friday behind Community Health Northwest Florida’s Cantonment Pediatrics. It is drive-through with no prescreening required for all ages. Bring a photo identification and insurance card (if insured).

Rapid testing is now offered for symptomatic individuals by appointment only. These patients must call the Ascension Sacred Heart call center at (850) 746-2684 to be prescreened and scheduled.

For more information call (850) 436-4630.