WSRE’s Documentary About Country Star Hank Locklin To Air Tonight

A new documentary produced by WSRE in Pensacola about country star Hank Locklin will air tonight.

Following the success of “Please Help Me, I’m Falling,” country crooner Hank Locklin became a member of the Grand Ole Opry on Novemver 12, 1960. In celebration of his 60th Grand Ole Opry anniversary, the documentary about his music and career will air at 8 p.m. Thursday on WSRE, channel 23.

“Hank Locklin: Country Music’s Timeless Tenor” recalls the unquestionable talent, unorthodox career path and notable contributions of the prolific songwriter, Grammy-nominated recording artist and international country star. The story is told by his youngest son, Hank Adam Locklin, with help from music industry friends and admirers: Bill Anderson, Jimmy Capps, Dave Cobb, Ralph Emery, Crystal Gayle, Vince Gill, William Lee Golden, Buddy Kalb, Dolly Parton, Charley Pride, Jeannie Seely, Ray Stevens, Alan Stoker, Marty Stuart, Jesse Wells and Dwight Yoakam.

For viewers everywhere, starting at 8 p.m.Thursday, WSRE will offer a limited-time streaming of the film at wsre.org/HankLocklinFilm.