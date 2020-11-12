WSRE’s Documentary About Country Star Hank Locklin To Air Tonight

November 12, 2020

A new documentary produced by WSRE in Pensacola about country star Hank Locklin will air tonight.

Following the success of “Please Help Me, I’m Falling,” country crooner Hank Locklin became a member of the Grand Ole Opry on Novemver 12, 1960. In celebration of his 60th Grand Ole Opry anniversary, the  documentary about his music and career will air at 8 p.m. Thursday on WSRE, channel 23.

“Hank Locklin: Country Music’s Timeless Tenor” recalls the unquestionable talent, unorthodox career path and notable contributions of the prolific songwriter, Grammy-nominated recording artist and international country star. The story is told by his youngest son, Hank Adam Locklin, with help from music industry friends and admirers: Bill Anderson, Jimmy Capps, Dave Cobb, Ralph Emery, Crystal Gayle, Vince Gill, William Lee Golden, Buddy Kalb, Dolly Parton, Charley Pride, Jeannie Seely, Ray Stevens, Alan Stoker, Marty Stuart, Jesse Wells and Dwight Yoakam.

For viewers everywhere, starting at 8 p.m.Thursday, WSRE will offer a limited-time streaming of the film at wsre.org/HankLocklinFilm.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 