Church Holds 32,000 Pound Food Giveaway

A 32,000 pound food giveaway was held Saturday at the Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds.

Jubilee Church and Pensacola Caring Hearts partnered for the Farm Share distribution.

“At Thanksgiving, we are blessed to be able to help approximately 1,000 families who are in need” said Executive Pastor Tim Fox. He added, “our community continues to recover from Hurricane Sally while fighting against COVID-19. This is why we are excited to have this opportunity to love and serve our community.”

Courtesy photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.