Bratt Elementary’s Emily Tullis Named School District’s Stellar Employee Of The Month

Emily Tullis of Bratt Elementary School was name the Escambia County School District’s Stellar Employee of the Month for November. Tullis is the data specialist at Bratt Elementary and has been with the school district for 16 years. She is pictured above with Superintendent Timothy Smith and below with Bratt Principal Karen Hall at an Escambia County School Board meeting. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.