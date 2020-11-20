Attending The Northview Playoff Game? Here’s What You Need To Know.

The Northview Chiefs will host the Vernon Yellow Jackets in 1A regional semifinals Friday night.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Tommy Weaver Memorial Stadium on the campus of Northview High School in Bratt.

Tickets are available for online purchase. A convenience fee will apply.

Tickets for this event must be presented using your mobile device, via the GoFan app or the gofan.co mobile site. You will not be able to print tickets.

The winner of the game will face the winner of Freeport at Baker next Friday night. If Northview advances, the game will be played in Bratt.