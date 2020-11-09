Atmore Man Killed In Motorcycle Crash

November 9, 2020

A motorcycle crash ha claimed the life of an Atmore man.

William Van Cooey, 71, was killed when his 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle left the roadway and overturned on Jack Springs Road about eight miles north of Atmore, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Troopers are continuing their investigation into the crash that occurred about 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Comments

One Response to “Atmore Man Killed In Motorcycle Crash”

  1. Prayers. on November 9th, 2020 3:32 pm

    Prayers for this family. May God be with them.





