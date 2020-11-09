Atmore Man Killed In Motorcycle Crash

A motorcycle crash ha claimed the life of an Atmore man.

William Van Cooey, 71, was killed when his 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle left the roadway and overturned on Jack Springs Road about eight miles north of Atmore, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Troopers are continuing their investigation into the crash that occurred about 6:30 p.m. Sunday.