Anhydrous Ammonia And Nitric Oxide Leak For Hours From Ascend After Power Outage, FDEP Says

An unknown amount of anhydrous ammonia and nitric oxide wwere released into the air at the Ascend Performance Materials plant in Gonzalez following a power outage.

At 11:50 p.m. Friday, the power failed at the plant on Old Chemstrand Road due to an equipment failure.

That led to the release of anhydrous ammonia release at the chemical facility for over three hours, according to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

The power failure also led to the release of nitric oxide from a thermal reduction unit, according to FDEP. The leak was ongoing as of 6:44 p.m. Saturday, according to FDEP.

Nitric oxide and anhydrous ammonia can both be harmful or fatal if inhaled in high concentrations. There was no indication that leaks at Ascend presented any danger outside the plant, and there were no injuries reported.