About 1,000 More Pre-Orders Needed To Make Blue Angels License Plate A Reality

Almost 2,000 people have placed pre-orders for the new Blue Angels license plates, but about 1,000 more are needed to make the tag a reality.

The Florida Department of Motor Vehicle’s process to establish a new specialty license plate requires the foundation to sell 3,000 vouchers before the plate goes into production.

“This support moves us one step closer to making the Blue Angels license plate a reality for the state of Florida,” said retired Rear Adm. Kyle Cozad, president and CEO of the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation. “The ordering process is easy and the plates are available to registered Florida drivers across the state.”

The voucher is redeemable for the plate once the sale requirement has been met and the plates are in production. Purchasing a voucher ensures the plate will go into production as quickly as possible.

Florida drivers can now purchase a voucher in person at a local tax collector’s office or online. The online service is available to all Florida residents residing in any county.

It’s not necessary to wait for a vehicle’s registration to need renewal to purchase the Blue Angels license plate. For $30, a new plate can be ordered at any time without affecting the vehicle’s registration cycle.

As a process to gain public support, the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation is offering numbered Commemorative Challenge Coins to the first 3,000 Floridians who purchase a voucher from the Escambia County Tax Collector’s website. The 1.5” antique bronze coin showcases the Blue Angels crest on the front and the words “I Helped Make History” on the back. This exclusive coin is a way to thank those who helped make the Blue Angels license plate a reality for Florida.