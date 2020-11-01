45,000 Pounds Of Food Distributed Saturday In Walnut Hill, Century

Food giveaways were held Saturday in both Walnut Hill and Century.

A 30,000 pound Farm Share food distribution was held at Bradberry Park in Walnut Hill. The drive-thru event was hosted by Justified Incarcerated Ministries and Escambia County Commissioner Steven Barry.

A 15,000 pound food giveaway was also held Saturday beginning at Century Business Center on Pond Street.

Pictured: A food giveaway Saturday in Walnut Hill. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.