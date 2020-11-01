45,000 Pounds Of Food Distributed Saturday In Walnut Hill, Century

November 1, 2020

Food giveaways were held Saturday in both Walnut Hill and Century.

A 30,000 pound Farm Share food distribution was held at Bradberry Park in Walnut Hill. The drive-thru event was hosted by Justified Incarcerated Ministries and Escambia County Commissioner Steven Barry.

A 15,000 pound food giveaway was also held Saturday beginning at Century Business Center on Pond Street.

Pictured: A food giveaway Saturday in Walnut Hill. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 