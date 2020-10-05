Want To Vote In November? Today Is The Registration Deadline.

Monday is the last day to register to vote in the November 3 general election.

The Escambia County Supervisor of Elections will hold extended office hours on Monday from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Florida law mandates that registration books close 29 days before an election. New registrations must be completed and received or postmarked no later than October 5 for them to be effective for the November 3 election. Address changes can be made after the books close. If you are unsure of your registration status, visit EscambiaVotes.gov and click Am I Registered? to check.