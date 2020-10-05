Want To Get Involved In County Government? Here Are This Week’s Meetings
October 5, 2020
Here is a schedule of Escambia County public meetings this week:
Tuesday, October 6
Planning/Zoning Board – 8:30 a.m., Escambia County Central Office Complex, 3363 West Park Place
Planning Board Regular Meeting – 8:35 a.m., Escambia County Central Office Complex, 3363 West Park Place
Environmental Enforcement Special Magistrate – 1:30 p.m., Escambia County Central Office Complex, 3363 West Park Place
Wednesday, October 7
Coffee with the Commissioner, Jeff Bergosh, District 1 – 6:30 a.m.,
Contractor Competency Board Exam Review Committee – 8:30 a.m., Escambia County Central Office Complex, 3363 West Park Place
Contractor Competency Board Regular Meeting & Public Hearing – 9 a.m., Escambia County Central Office Complex, 3363 West Park Place
Development Review Committee – 1 p.m., Escambia County Central Office Complex, 3363 West Park Place
Thursday, October 8
Board of Adjustment – 8:30 a.m., Escambia County Central Office Complex, 3363 West Park Place
Board of County Commissioners Committee of the Whole – 9 a.m., Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building, 221 Palafox Place, BCC Meeting Room
Friday, October 9
ATU 1395 ECAT Negotiations – 9 a.m., Ernie Lee Magaha Government B
NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.
Comments