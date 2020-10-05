Want To Get Involved In County Government? Here Are This Week’s Meetings

Here is a schedule of Escambia County public meetings this week:

Tuesday, October 6

Planning/Zoning Board – 8:30 a.m., Escambia County Central Office Complex, 3363 West Park Place

Planning Board Regular Meeting – 8:35 a.m., Escambia County Central Office Complex, 3363 West Park Place

Environmental Enforcement Special Magistrate – 1:30 p.m., Escambia County Central Office Complex, 3363 West Park Place

Wednesday, October 7

Coffee with the Commissioner, Jeff Bergosh, District 1 – 6:30 a.m.,

Contractor Competency Board Exam Review Committee – 8:30 a.m., Escambia County Central Office Complex, 3363 West Park Place

Contractor Competency Board Regular Meeting & Public Hearing – 9 a.m., Escambia County Central Office Complex, 3363 West Park Place