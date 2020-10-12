Virtual Meetings To Discuss OLF-8 Development This Week

October 12, 2020

The planning firm for OLF-8 will hold a series of online community meetings Tuesday through Thursday to gather input and ideas on the future development of OLF-8.

The series of meetings, called a “charrette,” allows citizens and stakeholders to participate directly in the planning and design process.

“At the beginning of the charrette, we will present the research and analysis of the site, as well as a few different scenarios for the development of the OLF-8 site. For the next 10 days, we will be asking the citizens to share their feedback, suggestions, and ideas with us as we refine those scenarios,” Marina Khoury of DPZ said.  “This allows the community to see their input and feedback implemented and incorporated into the plan, almost in real-time.”

For those who would like to participate in the charrette process, there will be 10 different events that you will be able to check into virtually from Tuesday, October 13 through Thursday, October 15. View a full list of the online public workshops here.

