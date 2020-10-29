Two Injured When Dump Trucks Crash On Highway 29

Two people were injured when three vehicles, including two dump trucks, collided on Highway 29 Thursday afternoon.

One dump truck rear-ended another on southbound Highway 29 at Old Chemstrand Road, and a third smaller truck was also involved.

One person was transported by Escambia County EMS and a second person was reportedly taken to the hospital by private vehicle. One other person was not injured.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.