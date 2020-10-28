TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTH ESCAMBIA

October 28, 2020

Image

Tornado Warning for…

Southwestern Escambia County in south central Alabama…
Northwestern Escambia County in northwestern Florida…

* Until 500 PM CDT.

* At 436 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado
was located 10 miles northwest of Molino, or 15 miles south of
Atmore, moving north at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado.

SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.
Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree
damage is likely.

* This dangerous storm will be near…
Bratt around 455 PM CDT.
Atmore around 500 PM CDT.

Written by William Reynolds 

 