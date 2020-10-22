They Know A Really Good Steak When They See One. The Escambia 4-H Meat Judging Team Just Placed Second Nationally.

They know a really good steak when they see one. And they have the award to prove it.

The Escambia County 4-H Meat Judging Team placed second in the nation this week.

The state champion team took second overall at t the National 4-H Meat Judging Contest at Kansas State University. Team members are Jessica Conti, Hannah Thorne and Ethan Thorne.

Conti also place first as the high point individua in the nation.

