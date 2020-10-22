They Know A Really Good Steak When They See One. The Escambia 4-H Meat Judging Team Just Placed Second Nationally.

October 22, 2020

They know a really good steak when they see one. And they have the award to prove it.

The Escambia County 4-H Meat Judging Team placed second in the nation this week.

The state champion team took second overall at t the National 4-H Meat Judging Contest at Kansas State University. Team members are Jessica Conti, Hannah Thorne and Ethan Thorne.

Conti also place first as the high point individua in the nation.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

