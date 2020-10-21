Tate High School Names Varsity And JV Soccer Teams

Tate High School named their 2020-2021 varsity and junior soccer teams Tuesday night.

Aggie Soccer team members are:

VARSITY

Calen Arnevik — Senior #6

Nathan Bailey — Senior #10

Owen Jacobs — Senior #2

Caleb Thompson — Senior #1

Logan Tyree — Senior #7

Zac Clary — Junior

Sam Megginson — Junior

Chase Mills — Junior

Cody Raiter — Junior

Joe Thrower — Junior

Alex Barrera — Sophomore

Javaun Bolden — Sophomore

Kyle Cagle — Sophomore

Riley Coleman — Sophomore

Jace Fryman — Sophomore

Doanh Le — Sophomore

Levi Penfold — Sophomore

Caleb Wise — Sophomore

JUNIOR VARSITY

Cooper McKinney — Junior

Gianlucca Valpara — Junior

Thuan Vo — Junior

Brayden Clarke — Sophomore

Sean Jensen — Sophomore

Jonathan Levin — Sophomore

Jaiden Odom — Sophomore

Levi Penfold — Sophomore

Jaxon Reedy — Sophomore

Ethan Sanz — Sophomore

Gavin Buris — Freshman

Kadin Macks — Freshman

Cole Menkhoff — Freshman

Micah Schelling — Freshman

Dal Songput — Freshman

Gavin Spiekermann — Freshman

Thong Vo — Freshman

Pictured: Last season’s Tate High School soccer team. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.