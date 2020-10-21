Tate High School Names Varsity And JV Soccer Teams

October 21, 2020

Tate High School named their 2020-2021 varsity and junior soccer teams Tuesday night.

Aggie Soccer team members are:

VARSITY

Calen Arnevik — Senior #6
Nathan Bailey — Senior #10
Owen Jacobs — Senior #2
Caleb Thompson — Senior #1
Logan Tyree — Senior #7
Zac Clary — Junior
Sam Megginson — Junior
Chase Mills — Junior
Cody Raiter — Junior
Joe Thrower — Junior
Alex Barrera — Sophomore
Javaun Bolden — Sophomore
Kyle Cagle — Sophomore
Riley Coleman — Sophomore
Jace Fryman — Sophomore
Doanh Le — Sophomore
Levi Penfold — Sophomore
Caleb Wise — Sophomore

JUNIOR VARSITY

Cooper McKinney — Junior
Gianlucca Valpara — Junior
Thuan Vo — Junior
Brayden Clarke — Sophomore
Sean Jensen — Sophomore
Jonathan Levin — Sophomore
Jaiden Odom — Sophomore
Levi Penfold — Sophomore
Jaxon Reedy — Sophomore
Ethan Sanz — Sophomore
Gavin Buris — Freshman
Kadin Macks — Freshman
Cole Menkhoff — Freshman
Micah Schelling — Freshman
Dal Songput — Freshman
Gavin Spiekermann — Freshman
Thong Vo — Freshman

Pictured: Last season’s Tate High School soccer team. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

