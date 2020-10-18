Sunday Morning Wreck Claims Life Of Escambia County Man

October 18, 2020

An Escambia County man died in an Sunday morning wreck on Sorrento Road near Blue Angel Parkway.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 51-year old was traveling east on Sorrento Road in a silver sedan when he crossed into the westbound lane, striking a pickup truck driven by a 52-year old Pensacola man at 6:38 a.m.

The 51-year old man was pronounced deceased at the scene. The 52-year old pickup truck driver was not injured.

The FHP no longer released the names of traffic crash victims.

Written by William Reynolds 

 