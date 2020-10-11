Sorry Kids. Monday Is Not A Day Out Of School.

Monday, October 12, will be a regular school day for Escambia County (FL) students.

The original school calendar for this year showed that Monday was a teacher planning day, but that all changed due to COVID-19 opening delays. On July 28, the school board updated the calendar, making Monday a regular school day for students and teachers.

Monday is also Columbus Day, but sorry kids, that still does not make it a school holiday.