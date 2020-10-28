Skanska: Yes, We Are Securing Our Barges

October 28, 2020

Skanska said the company is securing their barges and other equipment in advance of Zeta.

The company released the following statement:

“As the Gulf Coast prepares for inclement weather, we are closely monitoring Hurricane Zeta’s path in conjunction with our partners with the goal of ensuring the safety of the community and our workers. Skanska is in the process of making necessary storm preparations, including securing barges and cranes, and mobilizing equipment into safe harbor.

“To date, we have recovered 18 of the 23 barges that ran aground as a results of Hurricane Sally, including all of those barges that impacted private property. Three barges that were under the Pensacola Bay Bridge have been retrieved with a fourth ballasted and anchored under the bridge. The remaining barges that have yet to be retrieved are being reinforced and secured in place in anticipation of possible storm impacts.”

Pictured: Skanska barges along Bayfront Parkway in downtown Pensacola, not far from the Pensacola Bay Bridge. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

