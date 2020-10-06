Skanska Says They Are Keeping A Close Eye On Hurricane Delta

Bridge contractor Skanska says they are keeping a close eye on Hurricane Delta.

During Hurricane Sally, over 20 Skanska barges broke free. Several hit the Pensacola Bay Bridge, severely damaging and closing it. Others hit different bridges, several were grounded around the Pensacola Bay area and several sank to the bottom of the bay.

In a statement, Skanska said they are continually monitoring the progress of Hurricane Delta, and they “are in close communication with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and local authorities. We are making all preparations necessary to best ensure the safety of the surrounding community and our construction team members. Given the storm’s projected path at this time, we are preparing our project site and equipment for a potential hurricane-force impact should landfall occur in or near Pensacola.”

The company said they are continuing to make progress on retrieving the barges lost during Hurricane Sally. As of Monday, they had recovered and sectured 12 of the 23 barges that ran aground.