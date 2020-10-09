Renters Can Apply For Hurricane Sally FEMA Assistance Too
October 9, 2020
FEMA wants renters in Escambia and Santa Rosa countie to know that they too can apply for individual assistance related to Hurricane Sally.
FEMA Individual Assistance is available to renters, including students, as well as homeowners. Federal grants can help pay for temporary housing. The initial rental grant is for a 60-day period and can be reviewed for further assistance. The registration deadline is December 1, 2020.
Renters may also qualify for a grant under FEMA’s Other Needs Assistance program for essential personal property and other disaster-related expenses. These may include:
Survivors can register with FEMA in the following ways:
- Visit DisasterAssistance.gov
- Download the FEMA App
- Call 800-621-3362 (800-462-7585 TTY). Multilingual operators are available. The toll-free numbers are open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time. Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, InnoCaption or CapTel should provide FEMA with their specific phone number assigned to that service.
- Visit a Mobile Registration Intake Center:
- Escambia County Extension Service – 3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment
- Southwest Branch Library - 12248 Gulf Beach Highway
- Brownsville Community Center – 3200 W. DeSoto St.
- Pensacola State College South Santa Rosa Center – 5075 Gulf Breeze Pkwy, Gulf Breeze
Applicants may apply online using SBA’s secure website at https://DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov. Or they may email FOCE-Help@SBA.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. For additional information about SBA disaster loans, the loan application process, or for help completing the SBA application, visit SBA’s secure website at https://DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov.
Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. Individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing may call 800-877-8339.
