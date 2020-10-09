Renters Can Apply For Hurricane Sally FEMA Assistance Too

FEMA wants renters in Escambia and Santa Rosa countie to know that they too can apply for individual assistance related to Hurricane Sally.

FEMA Individual Assistance is available to renters, including students, as well as homeowners. Federal grants can help pay for temporary housing. The initial rental grant is for a 60-day period and can be reviewed for further assistance. The registration deadline is December 1, 2020.

Renters may also qualify for a grant under FEMA’s Other Needs Assistance program for essential personal property and other disaster-related expenses. These may include:

• Replacement or repair of necessary personal property, such as furniture, appliances, clothing, textbooks or school supplies

• Replacement or repair of tools and other job-related equipment required by the self-employed

• Primary vehicles