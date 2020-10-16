Reimagine Cantonment Is Saturday With Free Food, Free Clothes, Free Lunch And Much More

October 16, 2020

An outreach will be held Saturday in Cantonment to help those in need.

Reimage  Cantonment will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Carver Park, 208 Webb Street.

The faith-based event will include a 20,000 pound food giveaway, free clothing, free lunch, free haircuts, free children’s activities, free baby diapers and much more. Absolutely everything at the event is free. Social distancing will be required, and everyone is encouraged to wear a face covering.

Reimagine Springis a project of Doers of the Word Ministry and is sponsored by numerous churches and other organizations, including NorthEscambia.com.

Pictured: Reimagine Spring held in 2019 in Gonzalez. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

