Reimagine Cantonment Blesses Those In Need With Food, Clothing And More (With Photo Gallery)

The hearts and lives of area residents in need were touched during Reimagine Spring on Saturday in Cantonment.

The faith-based event included a 25,000 pound food giveaway, free clothing, free lunch, free children’s activities, free baby diapers and much more. Absolutely everything at the event was free..

Reimagine Cantonment was a project of Doers of the Word Ministry and was sponsored by numerous churches and other organizations, including NorthEscambia.com and Escambia County.

Escambia County used COVID-19 recovery dollars to sponsor the food giveaway at the event held at Carver Park.

“On behalf of the Board of County Commissioners of Escambia County, we were very proud to be able to use CARES Act funds to partner with Feeding the Gulf Coast to provide food to those in need,” said Chairman and District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry.

