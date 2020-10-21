Pensacola Habitat for Humanity Names New CEO

Pensacola Habitat for Humanity has a new CEO.

Sam Young came to Pensacola Habitat from Tilton Fitness in New Jersey, where he oversaw eight fitness clubs’ operations as the president and CEO. Under his leadership, Tilton Fitness was recognized by Club Industry Magazine as one of the top 100 health and fitness facility companies in the United States.

“I am thrilled for the opportunity to join this amazing and critically important organization,” said Young, “Providing families a hand up in their quest for homeownership is a noble mission and one in which I am completely committed.”

Young served the Atlantic City community in New Jersey as the board chair of both the National Aviation Research & Technology Park and the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City. Young also served as a captain in the Navy.

Pensacola Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit, non-denominational, Christian ministry whose purpose is to improve communities through sustainable partnerships. Pensacola Habitat has served over 1,400 families in Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties since 19981 with the support of local sponsorships, donations, and volunteers.