Only 59 Students In Escambia Are Isolated Due To COVID-19. That’s Out Of Over 39,000 Students.

There are over 39,000 students in the Escambia County School District, and only 59 were isolated due to COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

“For the most part, those 59 aren’t positive; they were identified by contact tracing,” said Superintendent Malcolm Thomas. That means the students were identified by the Florida Department of Health as having close contact with a known positive case.

“It’s you got contract traced; you’ve got to sit out,” said Thomas.

Of the 59 students isolated — not allowed to attend a brick and mortar school until a quarantine period passes, 16 were students at Bellview Middle School, 13 were from Molino Park Elementary and 12 were students at Northview High School, the superintendent said. The 18 others were scattered at schools across the county.

Many times, the isolated students came in contact with a family member, friend or someone else outside a school setting. While they are out of school, the students are often still involved in virtual learning.

“We’ve learned how to separate the kids, so if we have a situation we can minimize the numbers that have to sit out,” he said. “We were prepared.”

Thomas said he is not at all alarmed by the current number of students that were quarantined due to either being exposed to or diagnosed with COVID-19.

“If we were tracking and contact tracing the flu, strep or colds, there would be more,” he said.

Monday will mark six weeks since the first day of school in Escambia County.

