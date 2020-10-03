One Dead After Saturday Shooting; ECSO Searching For Suspects That Were Wearing Ski Masks

A man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Escambia County, and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects last seen wearing ski masks.

Two black males wearing ski masks shot a man at an apartment at the corner of Mobile Highway and Klondike Road about 1:30 p.m. before fleeing. No other suspect description was made available.

The ECSO has not released the name of the victim found dead at the scene, but authorities did say they believe the shooting may have been drug related.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620.

Pictured: The scene of a murder Saturday afternoon at Mobile Highway and Klondike Road in Escambia County. Photos courtesy Al Showers/WEAR 3 for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.