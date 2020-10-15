Northview High School FFA Names Officer Team

October 15, 2020

The Northview High School FFA has named their officer team for this year.

“This year is shaping up to be a great one for Northview FFA. We have a fantastic group of officers that are ready and willing to serve not only their chapter, but their community as well,” said Brandon Korinchak, Northview agriscience teacher.

The officers are:

  • President: Amber Gilman
  • Vice President: Meredith McGhee
  • Secretary: Paige Gibbs
  • 2nd Vice President: Leah Wood
  • Sentinel: Briar Weaver
  • Chaplain: Caleb Hassebrock
  • Treasurer: Riley Dawson
  • Reporter: Sky Williams
  • Parliamentarian: Samantha Kimmons
  • Historian: Judson Lee
  • Public Relations: Ryan Andrews
  • Photographer: Audrey Goetter

Pictured are: (front, L-R) Audrey Goetter, Paige Gibbs, Meredith McGhee, Sky Williams, Riley Dawson, (back, L-R) dvisor Brandon Korinchak, Caleb Hassebrock, Briar Weaver, Judson Lee, Amber Gilman, Ryan Andrews, Samantha Kimmons, and Leah Wood. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 