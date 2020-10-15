Northview High School FFA Names Officer Team
October 15, 2020
The Northview High School FFA has named their officer team for this year.
“This year is shaping up to be a great one for Northview FFA. We have a fantastic group of officers that are ready and willing to serve not only their chapter, but their community as well,” said Brandon Korinchak, Northview agriscience teacher.
The officers are:
- President: Amber Gilman
- Vice President: Meredith McGhee
- Secretary: Paige Gibbs
- 2nd Vice President: Leah Wood
- Sentinel: Briar Weaver
- Chaplain: Caleb Hassebrock
- Treasurer: Riley Dawson
- Reporter: Sky Williams
- Parliamentarian: Samantha Kimmons
- Historian: Judson Lee
- Public Relations: Ryan Andrews
- Photographer: Audrey Goetter
Pictured are: (front, L-R) Audrey Goetter, Paige Gibbs, Meredith McGhee, Sky Williams, Riley Dawson, (back, L-R) dvisor Brandon Korinchak, Caleb Hassebrock, Briar Weaver, Judson Lee, Amber Gilman, Ryan Andrews, Samantha Kimmons, and Leah Wood. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
