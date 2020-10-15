Northview High School FFA Names Officer Team

The Northview High School FFA has named their officer team for this year.

“This year is shaping up to be a great one for Northview FFA. We have a fantastic group of officers that are ready and willing to serve not only their chapter, but their community as well,” said Brandon Korinchak, Northview agriscience teacher.

The officers are:

President: Amber Gilman

Vice President: Meredith McGhee

Secretary: Paige Gibbs

2nd Vice President: Leah Wood

Sentinel: Briar Weaver

Chaplain: Caleb Hassebrock

Treasurer: Riley Dawson

Reporter: Sky Williams

Parliamentarian: Samantha Kimmons

Historian: Judson Lee

Public Relations: Ryan Andrews

Photographer: Audrey Goetter

Pictured are: (front, L-R) Audrey Goetter, Paige Gibbs, Meredith McGhee, Sky Williams, Riley Dawson, (back, L-R) dvisor Brandon Korinchak, Caleb Hassebrock, Briar Weaver, Judson Lee, Amber Gilman, Ryan Andrews, Samantha Kimmons, and Leah Wood. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.