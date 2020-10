Northview High Names Students Of The Month For September And October

Northview High School has named Students of the Month for September and October.

They are Ava Gurganus and Cameron Patrick for September, and Kailyn Page Watson and William Anthony (Tony) Antrim for October.

Pictured: (front, L-R) Tony Antrim, Ava Gurganus, (back) Cameron Patrick, Principal Mike Sherrill and Kailyn Watson. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.