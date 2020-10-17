Northview Beats South Walton 70-49 (With Photo Gallery)

The Northview Chiefs beat the South Walton Seahawk 70-49 Friday night in Bratt.

The Chiefs were off to a 14-7 lead in the first, including a Jayden Jackson touchdown.

A South Walton pass was picked off by Luke Bridges and ran back to the 1-yard line, setting up a touchdown by Bridges and a 21-7 Northview advantage. It was the first interception of the night; he picked off a Seahawks toss in the endzone late in the game (pictured below).

With a 48-yard run from Jackson, the Boys from Bratt were up 27-10. With a Jamarkus Jefferson TD, the Chiefs were in the lead 35-20. Tied at 35-all in the third quarter, Jackson put the Chiefs back on top 41-35.

The Seahawks answered to take a 42-41 lead, but Jackson took it to the house again to put Northview up as they cruised to a 70-49 win.

Friday night, the Northview Chiefs (3-1) will venture across the Escambia River to take on the Jay Royals. TheRoyals (1-3) are coming off a tough 34-33 loss on the road Friday night at Freeport.

The Chiefs and the Royal will face off in two of the next three week. In addition to this Friday night at Jay, they will meet again on November 6 at Northview.

For a photo gallery, click here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.