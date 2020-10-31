Northview Beats Chipley 45-13 (With Photo Gallery)

The Northview Chiefs beat the Chipley Tigers 45-13 Friday night in Bratt.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Northview’s Jayden Jackson had 832 yards and 12 touchdowns in the last two games headed into Friday night’s game, averaging 17 yards per carry. MaxPreps has Jackson ranked fifth in the nation with 267 rushing yards per game.

And Jackson was off and running early in Friday night’s matchup with Chipley with a 56-yard touchdown carry for a Northview lead with 10:52 to go in the first quarter.

On the next possession for the Chiefs, Jackson was up the middle on a handoff from quarterback Kaden Odom for an 82-yard touchdown run to make it 12-0 for a Chiefs homecoming lead.

About three minutes later, the Tigers were in to cut the Northview lead to 12-7.

Then Jackson scored on a short 2-yard run for a third TD for a 18-7 Chiefs advantage.

With 1:33 on the clock in the second, Odom handed off to Jamarkus Jefferson to give the Chiefs a 25-7 lead headed into halftime.

Northview, now 5-1 overall, will host the Jay Royals (2-4) next Friday night in Bratt. It’s the second meeting of the season for the teams; Northview beat Jay 34-15 on October 23.

For a photo gallery, including action shots, the band, cheerleaders and NJROTC, click here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.