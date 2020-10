Northview Beats Chipley 45-13 (With Photo Gallery)

The Northview Chiefs beat the Chipley Tigers 45-13 Friday night in Bratt.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Northview’s Jayden Jackson had 832 yards and 12 touchdowns in the last two games headed into Friday night’s game, averaging 17 yards per carry.¬† MaxPreps has Jackson ranked fifth in the nation with 267 rushing yards per game.

And Jackson was off and running early in Friday night’s matchup with Chipley with a 56-yard touchdown carry for a Northview lead with 10:52 to go in the first quarter.

On the next possession for the Chiefs, Jackson was up the middle on a handoff from quarterback Kaden Odom  for an 82-yard touchdown run to make it 12-0 for a Chiefs homecoming lead.

About three minutes later, the Tigers were in to cut the Northview lead to 12-7.

Then Jackson scored on a short 2-yard run for a third TD for a 18-7 Chiefs advantage.

With 1:33 on the clock in the second, Odom handed off to Jamarkus Jefferson to give the Chiefs a 25-7 lead headed into halftime.

Northview, now 5-1 overall, will host the Jay Royals (2-4) next Friday night in Bratt. It’s the second meeting of the season for the teams; Northview beat Jay 34-15 on October 23.

