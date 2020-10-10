No Serious Injuries In Molino Dirt Bike, SUV Crash

October 10, 2020

There were no injuries in a wreck involving a dirt bike and a SUV in Molino Friday night.

The crash happened on Highway 95A near Molino Road about 7:20 p.m.

The 19-year old male biker was evaluated on scene and refused transport. The driver of the SUV was not injured.

The Florida Highway Patrol investigated. The Molino Station of Escambia Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS also responded.

Written by William Reynolds 

 