Motorcyclist Critically Injured In Highway 97 Crash In Molino

October 16, 2020

A motorcyclist was critically injured in wreck Thursday night in Molino.

The motorcycle reportedly collided with a dog on Highway 97 between Highway 29 and Highway 95A, near the Escambia County Farm Bureau office.

The rider was airlifted by LifeFlight helicopter to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola as a trauma alert.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and has not released further details. The Molino Station of Escambia Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 