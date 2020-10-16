Motorcyclist Critically Injured In Highway 97 Crash In Molino

A motorcyclist was critically injured in wreck Thursday night in Molino.

The motorcycle reportedly collided with a dog on Highway 97 between Highway 29 and Highway 95A, near the Escambia County Farm Bureau office.

The rider was airlifted by LifeFlight helicopter to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola as a trauma alert.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and has not released further details. The Molino Station of Escambia Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.