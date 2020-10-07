Mosquito Spraying Planned For Tonight In These Locations

October 7, 2020

Escambia County Mosquito Control has multiple spray areas planned for Wednesday night in Commission Districts 1, 3 and 5. Mission hours vary, but typically occur in the evening hours from 6-9:30 p.m.

In general, the spray areas are located:

  • Highway 4 to the Alabama state line between Highway 99 in Bratt and Highway 29 in Century
  • East of Highway 29 between Becks Lake Road and Quintette Road
  • West of Highway 29 between I-10 and West Nine Mile Road
  • East of Chemstrand Road between East Nine Mile Road and East Ten Mile and Pate Street
  • Esat of Dog Track Road between Gulf Beach Highway and Highway 98

Maps are attached (Please note the maps we received from the county are small and low quality).

This was originally planned for Tuesday, but was rescheduled to Wednesday due to rain.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 