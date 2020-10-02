Monday Is Voter Registration Deadline For November General Election

October 2, 2020

Monday is the deadline to register to vote in the November 3 general election.

The supervisors of elections in Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties stressed that people should not wait until minute during a joint press conference on Thursday.

Each office will have extended hours on Monday for last minute registrations. The Escambia County Supervisor of Elections will hold extended office hours on Monday from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Don’t wait until the last minute. Once we get beyond that deadline, if you come in to (register) on October. 6, you will not be able to vote in this general election,” Escambia Supervisor of Elections David Stafford said.

The three supervisors also encouraged those intending to vote by mail to not wait too late to return their ballots. They recommended that ballots be returned by a week before the November 3 election.

“If you get beyond that, you really want to look at hand delivering that ballot either to an early voting site or to our office to make sure it gets in on time,” Stafford said.

Stafford also said two new early voting locations may be coming to Escambia County — one near the fairgrounds and one in Century. The sites will be announced after they are approved by the state.

Pictured: Supervisors of Elections (L-R) Paul Lux of Okaloosa County, Tappie Villane of Santa Rosa County and David Stafford of Escambia County. Courtesy photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

