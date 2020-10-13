Margaret Dorothy Bohannon

Margaret Dorothy “Dot” Bohannon of Pensacola, FL, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 11, 2020. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. Her love for everyone was felt by anyone who met her. Her first love is God her Father and Jesus her Savior, whom she was prepared and ready to be with for eternity.

The family wishes to extend their thanks to the entire staff of Hospice Covenant Care, especially Jan, Sam and Annabelle.

Margaret is preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Charles R. Bohannon; mother, Mamie Lee Chavers Johnson; father, William B. Johnson; sisters, Marylee Gilmore, Ruby Griffis, EstaMae Cartwright and Kathleen Johnson; brothers, William Johnson and Junior Johnson.

Margaret is survived by her children, Cynthia Bohannon-Mills, Sharon Gilbert (Carl), and Charles Roger Bohannon, Jr. (Ginger); grandchildren, Trisha Bosso (Jeremy), Brad Futral (Connie), Christopher Futral, Shaun Fuller (Summer), Tyler Bohannon (Shannon), Dillon Bohannon (Angie), Ryan Gilbert and Shannon Fuller; 15 great-grandchildren; sisters, Evelyn, Laura Mae, Marie, and Louise; brothers, Fred, Buford and Jimmy; and special gratitude for a special niece, Sandra Crow.

Visitation will be Wednesday, October 14, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North. Services will follow at 10 a.m.. Pastor William Strickland will be officiating.

Interment will be at Pensacola Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Brad Futral, Christopher Futral, Shaun Fuller, Ryan Gilbert, Tyler Bohannon, Dillon Bohannon, James Emmons and Jeremy Bosso.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North is entrusted with arrangements.