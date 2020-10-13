Man With Century Ties Charged In Baldwin County Double Murder, Investigated In Disappearance Of Crestview Woman

A man with Century ties has been charged in a Baldwin County double murder during a drug deal gone bad, and he has been named a person of interest in the disappearance of a Crestview woman three years ago.

Antwon Montrex Smith, 37, is charged with two counts of capital murder for the shooting deaths the two men. The victims’ bodies were found on Baldwin County Road 95 south of Elberta early Friday, and investigators believe they were killed in that immediate area.

The were identified as Ryan Frazier and Joshua Carroll both of the Seattle, Washington area (pictured below). They were both linemen working for a contracting company installing cable lines in the area.

They arrived in Pensacola on October 8 and decided to meet with a “drug associate” identified by the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office as Smith. He fled in Frazier’s vehicle.

Smith was arrested driving the vehicle in Mobile Saturday afternoon after a police pursuit. He struck two vehicles before crashing into a brick retaining wall on Springhill Avenue. A firearm, drugs and cash were recovered. The vehicle had a significant amount of blood and ammunition and other evidence in the case, the BCSO said. Frazier’s wallet was also recovered.

The Crestview Police Department has named Smith as a person of interest in a missing persons case. In March 2017, Smith was last person to be seen with his girlfriend Calandra Stallworth. She has never been located. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office later arrested Smith on drug and weapons charges. He was driving Stallworth’s vehicle at the time of his arrest.

Smith has reportedly lived in Century for a good part of the last several years, and also Pensacola. In 2016, Smith was arrested on Jefferson Avenue in Century for possession of methamphetamine. That charge was later dropped. He was also arrested during a 2010 drug raid in Century.

Smith remained in the Mobile County Metro Jail Tuesday afternoon on charges that include possession of heroin and marijuana and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information on Smith’s relationship with Stallworth or her disappearance from Crestview is asked to call Crestview Police at (850) 682-3544 or their local law enforcement agency.