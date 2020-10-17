Man At Retirement Home Turned Down Her Advances. The Woman, 70, Shot Him Six Times, ECSO Says.

A 70-year old Escambia County woman is charged with attempted murder after she allegedly shot her neighbor at a retirement home after he refused her sexual advances.

Yagaunda Grace Buschbaum, 70, shot her neighbor six times at Myrtle Grove Villas on Lillian Highway.

Buschbaum said the man attempted to sexually batter her, but the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office found there was no evidence supporting her claim.

“Buschbaum had developed romantic feelings for him and he believes wanted a relationship with him, but he had zero interest,” according to an ECSO arrest report. She allegedly tried to kiss him, but he was forced to physically stop her.

The man was away for a short period of time following Hurricane Sally, but when he returned so did the advances. Buschbaum asked him to stop over briefly — and he obliged.

The man says when he followed her to the backdoor and then turned away from her, Buschbaum shot him six times as he pleaded for her to stop, according to the report. The man said he didn’t know why she shot him, but he believes she’s mentally ill.