Lane Closures Planned All Weekend At Nine Mile, Pine Forest Intersection

There were be alternating lane closures at the intersection of Nine Mile and Pine Forest roads from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday as crews pave and restripe the intersection, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

Traffic control officers will be on-site to help direct traffic, but drivers can expect delays.

NorthEscambia.com photo.