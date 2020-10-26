Ida Pearl Buck

Mrs. Ida Pearl Buck, 90 was transformed into God’s presence Wednesday, October 21, 2020. She was born October 14, 1930, in Wilcox County, GA to the late Walter P. and Ida M. Whittle Summerford.

Ida was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, George Buck; her son, Bruce; granddaughter, Julie; brother, Herman Summerford; and sister, Pauline Ervin.

Ida is survived by her daughter, Marquita (Robert) Rector; sons, Walter (Patricia), William (Faye); daughter-in-law, Kathy (Bruce); sister, Georgia Furris; 12 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.

Ida was a member of Pine Terrace Baptist Church in Milton, FL. She retired from Monsanto (Chemstrand) in 1977. She enjoyed her daily Biblical devotions, gardening her flower beds, decorating cakes and crocheting not only afghans, but clothing for her grandchildren. For many years she was known for her wonderfully decorated home during the Christmas holidays.

Funeral services were held Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Faith Chapel North with Brother Mike Wiggins officiating.

Burial was at Cottage Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Cantonment. Pallbearers will be close family.

The family asks that visitors wear face coverings.