Ida Pearl Buck

October 26, 2020

Mrs. Ida Pearl Buck, 90 was transformed into God’s presence Wednesday, October 21, 2020. She was born October 14, 1930, in Wilcox County, GA to the late Walter P. and Ida M. Whittle Summerford.

Ida was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, George Buck; her son, Bruce; granddaughter, Julie; brother, Herman Summerford; and sister, Pauline Ervin.

Ida is survived by her daughter, Marquita (Robert) Rector; sons, Walter (Patricia), William (Faye); daughter-in-law, Kathy (Bruce); sister, Georgia Furris; 12 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.

Ida was a member of Pine Terrace Baptist Church in Milton, FL. She retired from Monsanto (Chemstrand) in 1977. She enjoyed her daily Biblical devotions, gardening her flower beds, decorating cakes and crocheting not only afghans, but clothing for her grandchildren. For many years she was known for her wonderfully decorated home during the Christmas holidays.

Funeral services were held Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Faith Chapel North with Brother Mike Wiggins officiating.

Burial was at Cottage Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Cantonment. Pallbearers will be close family.

The family asks that visitors wear face coverings.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by Jane · Filed Under Obituaries 

 