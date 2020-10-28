Hurricane Zeta Headed For Landfall Wednesday Night

Hurricane Zeta is headed for landfall Wednesday night along the northern Gulf Coast.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Northwest Florida.

Zeta will speed up as it curves north and northeast across the Gulf of Mexico. Zeta will approach the Louisiana coast as a hurricane early Wednesday night and move into our area as a strong tropical storm Wednesday night.

The most likely time of arrival of tropical storm force winds is Wednesday evening along the coast and late Wednesday evening further inland (could see arrival of tropical storm force winds as early as early Wednesday afternoon along the coast). Given the weakened state of trees along the coast after Sally, these winds will cause significant damage. Hurricane force wind gusts are possible in parts of southeast Mississippi and coastal Alabama and strong tropical storm force gusts of 60-70mph are increasingly likely. As Zeta moves inland, it will interact with a strong upper level system and this will result in the threat for tropical storm force winds far inland.

Several inches of rain are possible, and there is also a chance of a few tornadoes.

The latest detailed information on Zeta is in the graphis on this page. These graphics will update automatically 24 hours a day.