Hurricane Sally Damage? Escambia County Says You Can Apply For SBA Loan

After you apply for disaster assistance from FEMA, you may be referred to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

According to Escambia County:

If you are referred to SBA, you should submit an SBA disaster loan application.

If your application is approved, you are not obligated to accept an SBA disaster loan but failure to submit the application may disqualify you from other possible FEMA assistance, such as disaster-related car repairs, essential household items and other expenses.

SBA disaster loans are the largest source of federal disaster recovery funds for survivors. In planning your recovery, give yourself the widest possible set of options. Submitting the application makes it possible for homeowners and renters to be considered for additional FEMA grants, and if you qualify for a loan you will have that resource available for disaster repair needs.

Applicants may apply online using SBA’s secure website at DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov or they may email FOCE-Help@SBA.gov for more information on SBA’s disaster assistance program.

For businesses, SBA is operating two Business Recovery Centers at East Pensacola Heights Clubhouse, 3208 E. Gonzalez St., Pensacola, FL 32503; and Bridgeway Center, Building C, 205 Shell Ave., Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548. Business owners can meet with SBA representatives and get help applying for SBA’s low-interest disaster loans. Hours are 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.

For additional information about SBA disaster loans, the loan application process, or for help completing the SBA application, visit SBA’s secure website at DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. Individuals who are deaf or hard‑of‑hearing may call 800-877-8339.

Businesses may borrow up to $2 million for any combination of property damage or working capital. Homeowners may borrow up to $200,000 from SBA to repair or replace their primary residence. Homeowners and renters may borrow up to $40,000 to repair or replace personal property.

The filing deadline to return applications for property damage is Dec. 1, 2020. The deadline to return working capital applications is July 2, 2021.