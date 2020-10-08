Hurricane Delta Takes Aim At Louisiana. Here’s The Latest Forecast Track.

Hurricane Delta is headed for a landfall in Louisiana.

Northwest Florida, south Alabama and even New Orleans are now well outside the cone.

The National Weather Service of Mobile is forecasting potential local impacts in Escambia County to include 1-3 inches of rain, gusts up to 20 mph, high risk of rip currents, high surf, minor coastal flooding and the possibility of isolated tornadoes Friday evening through Saturday morning.

“Escambia County is continuing to prepare for Hurricane Delta as though the storm is coming our area,” Emergency Manager Eric Gilmore said. “We are encouraging residents to prepare their storm kits and finalize their storm plans in the event that the track shifts eastward.”

Hurricane Delta made its first landfall Wednesday morning on the Yucatan Peninsula.

The latest information on the Hurricane Delta is in the graphics on this page.

